M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.