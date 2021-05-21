M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,341.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,456.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,410.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $964.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

