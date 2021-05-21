M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $606,960,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $88,510,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

