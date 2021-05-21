M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMO opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

