MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser Sells 10,600 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MSM opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

