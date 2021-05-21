Movado Group (MOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $178.33 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts expect Movado Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV opened at $30.22 on Friday. Movado Group has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.