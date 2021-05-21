Morgan Stanley Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Overweight

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

