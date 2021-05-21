Morgan Stanley Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $62.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.