Morgan Stanley Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $762.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $762.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $661.20.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $603.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $366.61 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.66 and a 200 day moving average of $591.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

