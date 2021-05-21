Morgan Stanley Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $76.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of SR opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

