Morgan Stanley Boosts Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target to $20.00

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

STAY opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

