Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) PT Raised to GBX 365 at Berenberg Bank

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MGAM. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

Shares of LON:MGAM opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 304.48. The firm has a market cap of £943.15 million and a PE ratio of -41.84. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 197.08 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

In other news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

