Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $62.12 on Friday. Monro has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

