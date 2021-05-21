Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on May 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $62.12 on Friday. Monro has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Earnings History for Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.