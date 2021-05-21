Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Mondelez International has raised its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.
NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $63.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
