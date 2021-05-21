ModiHost Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. ModiHost has a total market cap of $138,234.40 and $32,392.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.01022428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00098860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.82 or 0.09284956 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.