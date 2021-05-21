Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $587.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.23 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold 16,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,094 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.