Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.30 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $20,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

