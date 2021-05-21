Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.66 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,374.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,512.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,602.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $783.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,593.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

