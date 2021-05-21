Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,464 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $430,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 100.3% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.