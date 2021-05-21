Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 32,696 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,696 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Twitter by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

