Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 99,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,643,272 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $5.85.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 696,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 897,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 480,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

