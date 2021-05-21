Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 99,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,643,272 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $5.85.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
