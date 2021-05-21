Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 313.60 ($4.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 316.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 281.07. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Insiders have bought a total of 133 shares of company stock valued at $41,734 in the last three months.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

