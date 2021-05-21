Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Tops $6.30 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00015469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $420.56 million and $46.59 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00405715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00222001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.00975451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00033189 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,707,125 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.