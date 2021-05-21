Minereum (MNE) Trading Down 10% This Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $35,035.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minereum has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.01176193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.96 or 0.10006367 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,234,351 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

