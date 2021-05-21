MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Up 3%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 1,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 549,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

