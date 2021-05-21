MiL.k Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $128.22 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00003925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00428307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00219762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.07 or 0.00971608 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034039 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

