Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 81.2% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $157.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

