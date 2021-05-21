Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,540,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 18,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $246.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.