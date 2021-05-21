Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $151.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

