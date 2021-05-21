Mettalex (MTLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.79 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for approximately $5.60 or 0.00013488 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00418228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00222562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.64 or 0.00979536 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00033945 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Mettalex Coin Trading

