Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin Sells 720 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Evan Guillemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $194,025.60.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $245.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -350.14 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $685,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

