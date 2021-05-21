Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MLSPF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. 1,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

