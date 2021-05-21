Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

