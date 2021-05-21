Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,697 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $76.67.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

