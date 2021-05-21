Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $341.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.59 and a 200 day moving average of $317.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $243.17 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

