Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,497 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.70 and its 200 day moving average is $174.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

