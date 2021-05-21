Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $896,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after buying an additional 238,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of REG stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.