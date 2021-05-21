Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,313,000 after buying an additional 1,365,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,442 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,836,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,756,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.22 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

