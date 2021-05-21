MediShares Trading Down 48.6% This Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $617,094.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.01022428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00098860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.82 or 0.09284956 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

