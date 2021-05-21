Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading 2.4% Higher

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s share price rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $314.68 and last traded at $314.68. Approximately 623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MED. B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after acquiring an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Medifast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

