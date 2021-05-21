Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $314.68 and last traded at $314.68. Approximately 623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.90. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

