Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Scott Schlackman Sells 1,000 Shares

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MED traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,975. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.90. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $326.81.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Medifast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

