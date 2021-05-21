MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.