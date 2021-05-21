MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $871,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $177.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.31. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.48 and a 1-year high of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

