MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $2.59 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of MU stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

