MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 51,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $77.06 and a twelve month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.