MD Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,500 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $204.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.09.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

