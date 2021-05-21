MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,302 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

