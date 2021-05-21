MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.09.

DG stock opened at $204.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average is $206.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

