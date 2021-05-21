MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Trading Down 3.1%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corporation provides customer experience management solutions in the United States. It develops and delivers consulting and professional services that are designed to help corporations enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers.

